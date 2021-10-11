Adam Cole Reacts To Bobby Fish Signing With AEW

Adam Cole has given his reaction to Bobby Fish signing with AEW.

Fish appeared on the second-anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite. He challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Guevara ended up getting the victory and many assumed this was a one-off for Bobby Fish.

As it turns out, Fish is actually All Elite. Now that he will be on the AEW roster going forward, it’s led many to wonder if Fish will reunite with Cole. After all, the two were members of the Undisputed Era during their time on NXT.

You may have to hold your horses on that thought a little bit. During an appearance at the 2021 New York Comic-Con convention, Adam Cole addressed Fish’s AEW signing and the possibility of bringing him into The Elite (h/t Fightful).

“The last time I was around Bobby Fish, things with my former group didn’t end so well. I’m not sure we’re on the best terms. However, I am very happy that he’s in AEW, I hope everybody else too. We’ll see if it gets to the point where we invite him into The Elite. I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready for that yet.”

It was reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, were crucial in getting Bobby Fish signed to the promotion.

Fish had been released by WWE as part of a wave of NXT roster cuts. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong are the only former Undisputed Era members left in WWE.