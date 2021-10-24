Adam Cole Talks Challenges Of Being Cheered As A Heel

Adam Cole recognizes the challenge that comes with being cheered as a face, but he never wavers from the task at hand.

Cole is easily one of the most beloved heels in the wrestling industry. It seems every time his music hits, the crowd pops big. They also love to yell, “Adam Cole, Bay Bay” in unison.

No Boos? No Problem For Adam Cole

When your goal is to be the bad guy, it can be tough when the fans don’t want to boo you. For Adam Cole, however, it isn’t an issue at all. Appearing on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Cole explained how he’s able to thrive as a heel despite having the crowd on his side.

“It has been a thing that I’ve gone through for a few years, and I take it as a giant compliment. My match with Jungle Boy is a prime example. So, in the beginning, they’re excited for the entrance. They want to do the ‘boom,’ and they want to do ‘Adam Cole, Bay Bay’ and they’re into me at the start of the match, but my theory and my thought process is, if I have enough time, I’ll get them to change their mind.”

Cole has realigned himself with The Elite. As of late, he’s been feuding with Jurassic Express, Bryan Danielson, and Christian Cage. Cole has been getting pinfalls over Jungle Boy as of late and many believe it’s only a matter of time until he gets his comeuppance.

On the Oct. 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole and The Young Bucks threw Jungle Boy off the stage and through a table.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes