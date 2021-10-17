AEW Dynamite Results (10/16): Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish, New Champions, Hangman Page

AEW Dynamite aired live on Saturday from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. CM Punk joined commentary for this week’s show. Before their Trios Match tonight against Dark order, The Elite attacked Jurassic Express backstage and Powerbombed Luchasaurus through a table.

Dynamite Results (10/16)

Malakai Black def. Dante Martin FTR def. Lucha Bros to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions Jon Moxley def. Wheeler Yuta SuperKliq (Adam Cole & Young Bucks) def. Dark Order Penelope Ford def. Kiera Hogan via submission Bryan Danielson def. Bobby Fish via submission

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Malakai Black Remains Undefeated

Dante Martin faced Malakai Black in the first match of the night. Lio Rush accompanied Dante Martin to the ring. Black dominated the match early and focused his attack on Dante’s leg. Dante rolled up Malakai for a near fall and then planted him with a reverse Hurricanrana. Black rolled to the entrance ramp and Dante hit him with a springboard flip as the the crowd chanted “AEW!.

Martin hit some elbows to the face and followed it up with an Enziguri that knocked Malakai to the corner. Malakai hit a Meteora and then a German Suplex for a two count. Black brought Dante to the top rope and set up for a Superplex. Dante blocked it and connected with a Hurricanrana off the top rope.

The crowd chanted “holy sh*t!” as Dante grabbed his knee in pain after the top rope move. Dante hit a rough looking springboard Moonsault and both men fell to the mat. Martin crawled to a cover but Black kicked out at two. Malakai quickly locked in a Half Crab on the injured leg but Marin broke free with a boot to the midsection with the free leg.

Dante went back to the air again but Malakai rolled out of the way. Malakai leveled him with the kick to the face (Black Mass) as Lio looked disappointed ringside. Black covered Dante for the pinfall victory. After the match, Malakai gave Dante Martin a nod of the head and Dante looked confused. It was later announced that Cody will once again face Malakai Black on next Saturday night’s Dynamite.

Inner Circle Reunited

Inner Circle made their way to the ring to address their loss last night to Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Junior dos Santos. Santana complimented the crowd on bringing energy back to back nights and an “AEW!” chant broke out. Santana brought up American Top Team and they immediately interrupted. Dan Lambert, Paige VanZant, Jorge Masvidal, Junior dos Santos, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page interrupted and the crowd booed Lambert out of the building. Jericho welcomed Lambert as “the fat faced dipshit” and Lambert threw a tantrum.

Chris suggested that Paige was trying to slide into his DMs and said he wouldn’t touch her with her husbands genitals. Jericho added that she uses bimbo and bitch as her instagram filters. Inner Circle wanted a 10-man tag team match against American Top Team, Men of the Year, and whoever else. Lambert said that the Men of the Year have championship goals and poked fun at Hager’s giant head. Lambert added that since Sammy is the TNT Champion he is the only one worth negotiating week and they will do that on next week’s show. Sammy Guevara vowed to beat them all up next week.

FTR Captured The AAA Tag Team Championships

Lucha Bros defended the AAA Tag Team Championships against a couple masked men. CM Punk pointed out that they the masked men are clearly FTR. They tried to rip Fenix’s mask off but couldn’t get it done. Lucha Bros went to rip off the green masks but FTR battled back. Lucha Bros hit kicks and ripped off the masks to reveal FTR as Dynamite went to a break.

The close friends of @AndradeElIdolo to challenge #LuchaBros for the @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles…Las Super Ranas??? Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/gbfMzNfBET — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

When Dynamite returned, Dax and Pentagon battled on the apron. Fenix sprinted down the ramp and leaped onto Penta’s shoulders. Rey leaped off his shoulders and springboarded into a ridiculous Dropkick onto FTR. Penta followed it up with a Dropkick of hi own for a near fall.

Lucha Bros sent FTR out of the ring and hit them a Suicide Dive and a Crossbody off the top rope. Penta booted Cash in the face but Wheeler sent him into the barricade. Fenix booted Cash off the apron and Dax rolled him up for a near fall. Fenix and Harwood traded shots in the middle of the ring. Fenix leveled Harwood with a roundhouse kick and Tully rushed the ring. Referee Aubrey Edwards stopped him but the distraction allowed Dax to hit Fenix with the title. Harwood followed it up with a Brainbuster for the pinfall victory. FTR are the new AAA Champions.

Money talks…@AndradeElIdolo makes good on his deal with @The_MJF and #ThePinnacle…for one night only – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/g8r4qFV05R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

Beautiful offense from the #LuchaBros – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/2VKMhJf4sj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

Moxley def. Wheeler Yuta

Jon Moxley faced Wheeler Yuta tonight on Dynamite. Orange Cassidy was in Wheeler’s corner for the match. Moxley went on the attack right away and beat Wheeler down. Moxley quickly connected with the Paradigm Shift for the easy pinfall victory.

Bell rings, bell rung…@JonMoxley wastes no time against @WheelerYuta – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/ITMV0hQpXQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

SuperKliq def. Dark Order

SuperKliq (Adam Cole & Young Bucks) faced Dark Order tonight on Dynamite. Young Bucks attacked Dark Order as the got into the ring. Adam Cole went for a Powerbomb but John Silver countered into a Hurricanrana. Reynolds hit a Crossbody and the match officially started.

Dark Order beat Nick Jackson down in the ring and then hit Cole with a triple Dropkick. Evil Uno bounced Nick’s face off the top turnbuckle and tagged in Silver. John launched Nick across the ring and flexed. Silver hit a series of kicks and booted Matt off the apron. Nick elbowed Silver in the face but John battled back and hit a Cannonball on Cole outside the ring.

Matt caught John with a Superkick and then Cole hit Reynolds with an Enziguri. Super Kliq beat Reynolds down and then took a break to pose in the ring. Young Bucks hit Silver with a Dropkick and Matt taunted Evil Uno. Adam Cole tagged in and stomped Silver down in the corner. Silver tried to battle his way out but Cole cut him down with a Neckbreaker.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Silver was still trapped in the ring. Young Bucks went for a Suplex but Silver reversed it into a double Suplex of his own. Evil Uno and Adam Cole tagged in. Adam Cole locked in a Camel Clutch as Young Bucks set up for the smooch on both cheeks. Dark Order threw Young Bucks to the outside and smooched Adam Cole.

Adam flipped out and Dark Oder took turns beating him down. Reynolds hit a Stunner, Silver with a German Suplex, Evil Uno hit Something Evil on Cole. Evil Uno went for the cover but Young Bucks broke it up at two. Nick Jackson flipped onto Silver and Uno outside the ring. Reynolds rolled Cole for a two count but turned around into some Superkicks from the Young Bucks. Cole hit the Panama Sunrise and followed it up the Last Shot knee strike for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jungle Boy rushed the ring and attacked Cole but the numbers caught up to him. They threw Jungle Boy to the outside and he grabbed a steel chair. Super Kliq left the ring as Brandon Cutler sprayed the coolant like a moron. Jungle Boy beat Cutler down with the chair and applied the Snare Trap while spraying him in the face.

.@boy_myth_legend gets some measure of revenge for #TheElite's attack on him & @luchasaurus – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/7hECPTwVh6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

Sting Confronted MJF

MJF made his way to the ring to a chorus of boos from the crowd. Max scolded Justin Roberts for not announcing him for his match against Darby Allin. Tony Schiavone noted that Darby Allin obviously isn’t here tonight due to the attack from The Pinnacle last week. MJF claimed that he has broken Darby mentally because he didn’t show up for their match tonight.

He claimed to have no idea about the attack and called Darby unprofessional for not showing up. Wardlow dragged referee Bryce Remsburg to the ring and MJF demanded that he raise his hand in victory if Darby doesn’t come to the ring. Bryce started counting and the lights went out at 9.

Snow came down as Sting made his way to the ring with a baseball bat. MJF threw Wardlow at Sting and he hit him with the bat. MJF cowardly retreated out of the ring and threw a tantrum on the entrance ramp. MJF made it seem like he was going to get into the ring and Sting dropped the bat. Sting was ready for a lock up but MJF retreated out of the ring and went backstage.

It may not be @DarbyAllin, but @Sting has brought the snow to Miami and send @The_MJF running – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/dM1G8gVWqY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

Penelope Ford def. Kiera Hogan

Kiera Hogan faced Penelope Ford tonight on Dynamite. Before the match, Tony interviewed Anna Jay backstage. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker interrupted and a brawl broke out before referees separated them. Ford drove Hogan to the corner to start off the action.

Hogan applied a Headlock but Ford escaped and connected with a shoulder tackle. Ford took Hogan down with an Arm Drag and applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Kiera battled to her feet and sent Penelope to the turnbuckle.

Kiera connected with a Clothesline against the turnbuckle but Penelope shrugged it off. Penelope went for a running kick but Hogan got out of the way. Kiera hit a Neckbreaker for a near fall. Penelope hit a Running Bulldog that slammed Kiera’s face into the middle turnbuckle as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Hogan and Penelope Ford were battling on the turnbuckle. Kiera connected with a Suplex and both wrestlers crashed to the canvas. Ford and Hogan traded punches in the middle of the ring. Hogan connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Crossbody.

Hogan hit a Dropkick that sent Penelope flying into the turnbuckle. Kiera followed it up with a running kick to the face and went for the cover but Ford was able to kick out at two. Ford hit a springboard Cutter and applied the Muta Lock for the submission victory. After the match, Ruby Soho rushed the ring and attacked Penelope Ford. Ruby launched Ford to the outside and stared her down to end the segment.

Hangman Page Cut A Great Promo Ahead Of His Title Match At Full Gear

Tony Schiavone interviewed Hangman Page tonight. Hangman returned last week to win the Casino Ladder Match and will battle Kenny Omega at Full Gear for the AEW Championship. Hangman made his way to the ring to a great reaction from the crown.

Schiavone noted that Kenny beat Hangman in the finals of the Eliminator Tournament last year but it his change to become champion at Full Gear. Page said he is excited for Full Gear and brought up AEW’s initial intentions to change the world. Hangman stated that instead the world has changed him and brought up his failings in AEW.

Hangman admitted that he lost his confidence, his friends, and himself. Page said that the one thing that grew and got louder was the people chanting “cowboy shit!”. Hangman said cowboy shit was taking his shot at the beginning and try to become the first champion. Page added that taking a break in the middle of his hottest run to be there for the birth of his child was also cowboy shit and the crowd chanted along.

Page added that getting back on the horse and keep riding is also cowboy shit. Hangman wouldn’t predict how Full Gear will end for him but despite that brutal honesty, he feels like the crowd believes in him. Page added that for the first time in his life he does too and will give it his all at Full Gear. Page closed the promo by promising to deliver cowboy shit against Omega at Full Gear.

Cowboy S#!t…The No. 1 contender @theAdamPage speaks from the heart – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/zfSQX2nLwp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

Bryan Danielson Tapped Out Bobby Fish, World Title Eliminator Bracket Announced

Bryan Danielson faced Bobby Fish in the main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite. Fish and Danielson locked up to start off the match. Fish booted Danielson in midsection and hit some knee strikes. Bobby leveled Danielson with a shoulder tackle and booted him in the back.

Danielson escaped a Headlock and drove his knee into Fish’s lower back. Danielson stomped Bobby’s knees into the mat and brought him to the corner. Fish booted Danielson in the midsection again and delivered a couple forearms to the face.

I have til ? – @bryandanielson



Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Gv6DovSapk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

Fish connected with a roundhouse kick to the face and went for the cover but Danielson was able to kick out at two. Danielson sent Fish out of the ring with a Back Body Drop and connected with a Suicide Dive. Bryan shoved Fish into the ring post and then hopped onto the ring apron. Danielson charged but Bobby caught him with a kick to the knee and Bryan crashed to the floor as Dynamite went to a final commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Fish and Danielson were battling in the corner. Fish punched Danielson in the face and Danielson fell against the ropes. Bobby hit Danielson with a kick to the knee and followed it up with a Clothesline for a two count. Fish applied a Half Crab in the middle of the ring but Danielson countered into an Ankle Lock.

Bobby battled to his feet but Danielson planted him with a release German Suplex. Danielson hit Fish with some uppercuts and kicks before connecting with a Dragon Screw. Danielson hit another Dragon Screw before slamming Fish’s knee against the ring post. Bryan slammed Bobby’s knee into the ring post a couple more times before getting back into the ring.

Danielson hit Fish with a chop block but Fish responded with a Back Drop Driver for a two count. Bobby perched Danielson up on the top turnbuckle and hit a Falcon Arrow. Danielson kicked out of the cover but Fish quickly locked in a Knee Bar. Danielson countered into a Knee Bar of his own. Fish and Danielson traded kicks with the submission hold applied. Danielson got the better of the exchange and applied a deep Heel Hook for the submission victory.

The American Dragon @bryandanielson gets the tap out win against @theBobbyFish – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/dKJbkazhDY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

After the match, AEW announced the bracket for the World Title Eliminator Tournament beginning next week.