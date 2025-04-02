Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite before Dynasty

Here’s the preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on TBS and streaming on Max.

Tonight marks the go-home show for AEW Dynasty, which takes place this Sunday in Philadelphia. The card features several high-profile matches as tensions build heading into the pay-per-view.

AEW Dynamite Preview: April 2, 2025

Adam Copeland vs. Claudio Castagnoli: With Rated-FTR's Trios Championship opportunity at Dynasty looming, Copeland faces a vengeful Claudio who has promised to "beat the Rated R Superstar to a pulp"

Mixed Tag Team Match: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teams with Marina Shafir to face #1 contender Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in tornado tag team action

Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford: The AEW Women's Champion looks to deal with Megan Bayne's ally ahead of her championship defense against "The Mighty Megasus" at Dynasty

Will Ospreay Returns: The aerial sensation makes his first appearance on AEW programming in weeks, declaring "Restore the feeling? I AM the feeling!"

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: The brackets for both the Men's and Women's tournaments will be unveiled tonight

This episode sets the stage for AEW Dynasty this Sunday, April 6th at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, where Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm puts her Women’s Championship on the line against Megan Bayne, and Rated-FTR will challenge for the AEW World Trios Championships.

