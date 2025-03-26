Kenny Omega in Action, MJF Responds to MVP Tonight on AEW Dynamite

Here’s the preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and Max.

Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian : AEW International Champion Kenny Omega faces Blake Christian in a singles match, aiming to build momentum ahead of AEW Dynasty.

Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford : The AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm teams up with Thunder Rosa to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, setting the stage for Bayne's title challenge at AEW Dynasty.

Swerve Strickland Calls Out Jon Moxley : Ahead of their AEW World Title match at AEW Dynasty, Swerve Strickland is set to confront Jon Moxley, but it remains to be seen if Moxley will respond.

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita : A competitive singles match between Mark Briscoe and Konosuke Takeshita.

MJF Responds to MVP : MJF will finally answer MVP's offer, which could have significant implications for his future alliances.

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher : Brody King of the House of Black faces Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis : Mark Davis takes on Powerhouse Hobbs in another singles bout.

Rated FTR Interview: Tony Schiavone sits down with Rated FTR (Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler) for a revealing interview about their recent dynamics and future plans.

Stay tuned for live coverage and updates from St. Paul, Minnesota, as AEW Dynamite continues to build towards the upcoming AEW Dynasty event on April 21.