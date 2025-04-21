AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 Date And Location Revealed

Next month, AEW will bring the heat back to the Windy City when it hosts the return of AEW Beach Break.

This year’s special was confirmed on Monday, along with a date and location familiar to the AEW fan base, as it descends from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It will take place on Wednesday, May 14.

AEW Beach Break has been held annually since 2021, except in 2023. Last year, it was also held in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena.

This is a city where AEW has run countless shows, including the site of the first AEW All Out in 2019. AEW has only announced two things for this week’s show. Those bouts are an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinals with Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter and The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight.