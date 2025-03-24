AEW Dynamite to Celebrate Surpassing WCW Nitro’s Episode Count

AEW is set to commemorate a major milestone as Dynamite prepares to surpass the total number of WCW Nitro episodes, marking a historic achievement in wrestling history.

Tony Khan confirmed that April 16 will feature a special broadcast titled AEW Spring BreakThru, serving as the 289th episode of Dynamite. This officially makes it the longest-running primetime weekly wrestling program in Turner Sports history, outlasting WCW Nitro, which aired 288 episodes before ending in March 2001.

AEW Dynamite debuted on October 2, 2019, reviving wrestling’s presence on the Turner Networks. Its inaugural show featured Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Riho becoming the first AEW Women’s Champion, and Jake Hager’s debut alongside Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle. The launch mirrored WCW Nitro‘s September 1995 debut, which famously introduced Lex Luger and ignited the Monday Night Wars.

The April 16 episode will air during WrestleMania week, a period already filled with speculation around Sting and Lex Luger. While some fans hope to see Sting induct Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame, his involvement in AEW’s celebration may take precedence, especially considering his legacy in Nitro’s final match.