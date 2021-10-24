AEW Dynamite Results (10/23): Cody vs. Malakai Black, CM Punk & Bobby Fish, MJF Attacks Sting

AEW Dynamite aired live on Saturday this week from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Cody battled Malakai Black for the third time in tonight’s main event. Malakai Black has emerged victorious in the previous two matchups. Bryan Danielson faced Dustin Rhodes in the Eliminator Tournament and the TBS Women’s Championship tournament kicked off with Ruby Soho vs. Penelope Ford.

Dynamite Results (10/23)

Bryan Danielson def. Dustin Rhodes to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament Ruby Soho def. Penelope Ford to advance in the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Bobby Fish def. Anthony Greene Eddie Kingston def. Lance Archer to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament Jungle Boy def. Brandon Cutler via submission Cody def. Malakai Black

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson Advanced In The World Title Eliminator Tournament

Dustin Rhodes faced Bryan Danielson in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson controlled the action early and Rhodes regrouped in the corner. Bryan connected with some uppercuts and sent Dustin to the ropes.

Rhodes caught Danielson with a punch and went for a Clothesline but Bryan sent him out of the ring. Danielson connected with a Suicide Dive and both wrestlers fell to the floor. Rhodes was the first up and hit a Cannonball off the apron before the action returned to the ring. Rhodes went for the cover but Danielson kicked out at two.

Danielson connected with a Dropkick to Rhodes’ knee and knocked him to the mat. Bryan went for a Suplex but Rhodes countered into one of his one for a two count. Danielson hit a Suplex and went for an Armbreaker but Rhodes kept his hands locked together.

Bryan stomped on Dustin’s elbow and made his way to the top rope as free agent Tony Nese was shown watching the match in the crowd. Rhodes connected with a Superplex and went for the cover but Bryan kicked out at two as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”.

Danielson and Dustin traded punches in the middle of the ring. Rhodes sent Bryan to the corner and then planted him with a Powerslam for a two count. Dustin went for a Bulldog but Bryan blocked it and hit a Dropkick. Danielson unloaded some kicks and chops in the corner and perched Rhodes up on the top turnbuckle.

Bryan went for a Hurricanrana but Dustin crotched him on the top rope. Rhodes hit a Flying Clothesline off the top turnbuckle and went for the cover but Danielson kicked out at two. Bryan applied the LeBell Lock but Rhodes got his boot on the bottom rope to break it up.

Rhodes leaned up against the ropes and Bryan hit him with some kicks. Dustin shrugged them off and talked some trash. Rhodes went for a punch but Danielson countered into a roll-up. Dustin kicked out but Danielson dropped him with an Enziguri. Danielson stomped on Dustin’s face several times and posed for the crowd. Bryan went for the Running Knee but Dustin countered with a Clothesline. Dustin quickly hit a Piledriver and went for the cover but Danielson kicked out at the last moment.

Dustin went for a Suplex but Bryan blocked it. Danielson hit Rhodes with a kick to the midsection and applied a Guillotine in the middle of the ring. Rhodes tried to break free but couldn’t and passed out. Bryan Danielson has advanced in the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

MJF Attacked Sting

Tony Schiavone interviewed Sting about how Darby Allin is doing after the attack from The Pinnacle a couple weeks back. Sting was about to give an update on Darby but MJF immediately interrupted. MJF strutted to the entrance ramp and asked production to cut his music.

The crowd booed and MJF suggested that they show some class for once. MJF referred to Sting as Darby’s “emo daddy” and called Tony a waste of space. Maxwell claimed that Darby isn’t coming back and the crowd chanted “shut the f*ck up!”.

MJF said that it easy to fool a bunch of people that solve their problems with gun violence and incest, but he’s not fooling him. MJF shouted “fat boy I’ve got the microphone!” at a portly fan and claimed that the attack left Darby Allin in the same spot as Sting’s old friend Lex Luger. As MJF was shouting “in a wheelchair!” Sting attacked him. Shawn Spears and Wardlow rushed the ring and beat Sting down with a chair as the crowd chanted “Darby!”. MJF put his jacket back on with a smirk on his face.

The crowd chanted “asshole!” as MJF put on his scarf and took a seat over Sting. MJF asked if he has broken Darby mentally now and threw his gum out of his mouth. The crowd chanted for Darby again as MJF shouted that he will always be 2nd best to him. MJF added that he is the past, the present, and the future. MJF gave his Dynamite Diamond ring a smooch and punched Sting in the face with it to end the segment.

Later on Dynamite, Wardlow confronted MJF above shoving him in the way of Sting. MJF told Wardlow that he is doing a great job but he is starting to realize that is too much pressure. MJF assigned Wardlow an “accountabilibuddy” in Shawn Spears and left. Spears let out an a “heyyyy” to Wardlow as he looked pissed off.

Ruby Soho Advanced In The TBS Women’s Championship Tournament

Ruby Soho faced Penelope Ford in the first round of the TBS Championship tournament. Soho sent Ford to the roped and went for the Clothesline but Penelope blocked it. Ruby went for an Armbar but Ford hit a jab to the midsection and bounced Ruby’s face off the top turnbuckle.

Ford stomped Soho down in the corner of the ring and posed for the crowd. Penelope went for a Helluva Kick but Soho got out of the way. Ruby clubbed Ford over the back and followed it up with a running kick to the face for a two count.

Both wrestlers battled to the apron as The Bunny skipped her way ringside. The Bunny tried to trip up Ruby but she jumped. Penelope capitalized and booted Ruby into the ring post. Ford followed it up with a punch to the face and rolled Ruby back into the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Ruby connected with a Belly to Back Suplex and followed it up with some chops. Soho kneed Penelope in the face and then hit an Enziguri. Ruby connected with a Clothesline for a two count. Penelope hit a Cutter after an awkward exchange for a two count. Ford hit a Gutbuster and went for the cover but Ruby kicked out at two. Soho rolled up Ford for the pinfall victory and advanced in the TBS Championship Tournament. After the match, The Bunny got in the ring and Red Velvet made the save. Ruby and Red Velvet tried to attack but The Bunny & Penelope Ford retreated.

Bobby Fish Picked Up A Win & Had A Confrontation With CM Punk

Bobby Fish battled Anthony Greene tonight on Dynamite. Greene hit a Crossbody early and went for the cover but Bobby kicked out at two. Fish drove Green to the corner and slammed him into the turnbuckle. Fish connected with a Dragon Screw and followed it up with a big Clothesline.

Fish hit an Exploder Suplex into the ropes and delivered a roundhouse kick for the pinfall victory. Fish attacked Greene after the match and CM Punk made the save. Fish mocked CM Punk and flexed after the match. It was later announced that CM Punk will battle Bobby Fish on next week’s Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston Advanced In The World Title Eliminator Tournament

Lance Archer faced Eddie Kingston in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Kingston attacked Archer during his entrance but Lance fought him off. Archer then Body Slammed a “fan” onto Kingston. Lance brought the fan to the apron and Chokeslammed him on top of Kingston.

Archer hit a Splash in the corner and followed it up with some chops. Archer perched Kingston up on the top turnbuckle and went for the Blackout but Kingston escaped. Eddie applied a Headlock before unloading some punches. Archer caught Eddie with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Dropkick as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Archer connected with a Body Slam and followed it up with a Splash off the bottom rope for a two count. Kingston punched Archer but The Murderhawk Monster connected with a punch that knocked Eddie over. Lance climbed the top rope and went for a Moonsault. Kingston rolled out of the way but Archer landed directly on top his head in a horrifying sequence. Kingston rolled up Archer to end the match and advance in the tournament.

Sammy Guevara Will Defend The TNT Title Against Ethan Page Next Week

Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Dan Lambert came to the ring for a promo. Page complained about not being further in this company and Sammy Guevara interrupted. Sammy said that the reason that Page hasn’t gotten further in the company is that he is the only person that gives a damn about him. Sammy called Lambert a “fat faced dip shit” and asked for the stipulations to get the 10-man tag match at Full Gear.

Lambert poked fun at Sammy’s hair and said that they will have a 10-man tag match (Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & America’s Top Team) at Full Gear if Sammy defends the TNT Championship against Ethan Page next week on Dynamite. If Sammy loses, he will also have to leave Inner Circle forever. Sammy accepted and Men of the Year attacked him on the entrance ramp. Inner Circle made the save and a brawl broke out. Sky, Page, and Lambert retreated to end the segment.

The Elite Attacked Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy faced Brandon Cutler tonight on Dynamite. Cutler tried to attack Jungle Boy but it backfired. Jungle Boy sent him out of the ring and hit a Suicide Dive. Cutler hit a boot to the face and went for Panama Sunrise but Jungle Boy reversed it into a Back Body Drop. Jungle Boy slapped Cutler a couple times and delivered a Powerbomb. Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap for the quick submission victory. He shouted for one of the “Elite pieces of shit” to come down to the ring for a fight.

Nobody came to the ring and Jungle Boy got Cutler in the Snare Trap again. Adam Cole interrupted and called Jungle Boy an embarrassment. Cole suggested a fight right now and made his way down the entrance ramp. Adam hopped on the apron and Jungle Boy punched him in the face. The Young Bucks attacked Jungle Boy from behind with a Superkick.

Cole and the Young Bucks beat Jungle Boy down on the entrance ramp as the crowd chanted “Luchasaurus”. Matt and Nick hit Jungle Boy with the BTE Trigger and Cole hit the Last Shot. They were about to leave but Cole stopped them. Adam taunted Jungle Boy some more as Matt and Nick sent him flying off the ramp and through a table below.

Cody Finally Defeated Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes faced Malakai Black in the main event of this week’s Dynamite. Cody got booed as he rushed to the ring. The match started off back and forth as Arn Anderson coached Cody from ringside. Rhodes booted Malakai to the ropes but Black unloaded a boot to the ribs. Cody went for a roll-up but Malakai countered into a Heel Hook.

Rhodes broke free and stomped on Malakai a couple times. Cody hit a Powerslam for a near fall and the crowd continued to boo him. Rhodes threw the his belt into the crowd and Malakai caught him with a poke to the eye. Malakai grabbed a steel chair and slid it into the ring. Cody grabbed it but Malakai got distracted with Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson making their way to the ring as Dynamite went to a break.

Malakai took control during the break and set up a table next to the ring. Cody and Black were battling on the ring apron when Dynamite returned. Cody hit Cross Rhodes through the table and both crashed to the floor as the crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”.

Black was bleeding from the head and shoved Cody into the ring post. Arn Anderson got into the ring and a “get the glock!” chant broke out. Andrade made his way to the entrance ramp but Pac fought him off. Black hit a Moonsault but Cody hopped up and hit the Cross Rhodes. Cody went for the cover but Malakai kicked out at two.

Black hit a Double Stomp and a knee strike to the face. Malakai connected with a German Suplex for a near fall. Malakai hit the Black Mass but Cody fell to the apron. Cody hit a Suicide Dive to deafening boos from the crowd. A very quiet “Cody!” chant broke out as he hit a Cutter and a Tiger Driver for the pinfall victory. The show went off the air with a bloodied Cody getting a smattering of applause.