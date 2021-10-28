AEW Dynamite Results (10/27): The Elite vs. Dark Order, Title Match, CM Punk

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. CM Punk made his Dynamite in-ring debut and battled Bobby Fish tonight. The TBS and World Title Eliminator Tournaments continued and Sammy Guevara put the TNT Championship on the line against Ethan Page. In addition to the takeaways below, Lucha Bros challenged FTR to a match at Full Gear.

CM Punk def. Bobby Fish MJF def. Bryce Donovan Sammy Guevara def. Ethan Page to retain the TNT Championship Hikaru Shida def. Serena Deeb to advance in the TBS Championship Tournament Jon Moxley def. 10 to advance in the World Title Eliminator tournament Dark Order def. The Elite

CM Punk def. Bobby Fish

CM Punk battled Bobby Fish in the first match of the night. Punk got a great reaction from the crowd. Punk took Bobby down to the mat and applied a Headlock. Fish escaped and got Punk in a Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Fish unloaded several knee strikes to Punk in the corner. CM Punk battled back and got Fish back in the Headlock. Bobby broke free and Punk leveled him with a shoulder tackle. Punk followed it up with a couple Body Slams as the crowd applauded. Punk hit a third and the crowd erupted. Punk went for the cover but Fish kicked out at two.

Punk went for the GTS but Fish grabbed the rope. Fish escaped with an elbow to the face and followed it up with a Senton for a two count. Fish got the Headlock in again but Punk broke free with a Clothesline. Punk hit a Suicide Dive and rolled Bobby back into the ring. Punk climbed to the top rope but Bobby rolled out of the ring.

Fish tripped up Punk and slammed his knee into the apron. Bobby hit a Clothesline for a one count and followed it up with a Dragon Screw on Punk’s knee. Fish applied a submission hold to the injured knee and then tossed Punk to the outside. Fish bashed Punk into the barricade and unloaded some strikes. Fish rolled inside to break the count and then traded some punches with Punk.

Bobby got the better of the exchange and rolled Punk into the ring. Fish hit Punk with a running knee and kicked him to the canvas. Bobby wrapped Punk’s knee around the ropes before the referee broke it up. Fish perched Punk up on the top turnbuckle and delivered some forearms to the face. Punk knocked Fish off the turnbuckle and hit a one-legged Elbow Drop for a near fall.

Fish and Punk traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Punk leveled Fish with an Enziguri and followed it up with a Clothesline for a two count. Punk went for the GTS but Fish countered into a Dragon Screw to the injured knee. Fish followed it up with a Clothesline for a two count. Punk then hit the GTS for the pinfall victory. Punk took a bit to get to the cover and Fish kicked out just after the three count. CM Punk shot a look at referee Paul Turner after the finish.

Darby Allin Returned & Attacked MJF

MJF faced Bryce Donovan and won in a matter of seconds. MJF mocked Boston and called all the women in the city fat. MJF brought up Darby Allin and the crowd started chanted his name. Maxwell claimed Allin made a mistake by interrupting him and saying that he couldn’t break him mentally. MJF noted how Darby is too scared to show up now and joked about knocking out Sting with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF said that there is nothing stopping him from his destiny and he is the future AEW World Champion.

Sting’s theme hit but it was just a joke from MJF. The lights went out and Sting showed up in the ring. Sting hit Spears and Wardlow with the baseball bat as MJF retreated out of the ring. Darby Allin showed up in the crowd and attacked MJF. MJF once again retreated as Sting and Darby beat Spears and Wardlow down. Allin grabbed a skateboard with thumbtacks on it and hit both of them with it. Darby shouted that he wants to face MJF at Full Gear to end the segment.

Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title

Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Ethan Page tonight. Everyone was barred from ringside for the match. Sammy controlled the action early and beat Page down outside the ring. Sammy climbed to the top rope but Ethan knocked him over and took control of the match. Tony Nese was shown in the crowd as the show went to a commercial.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Guevara battled back and hit a Neckbreaker. Sammy followed it up with a Spanish Fly and went for the cover but Page was able to kick out at the last moment. Ethan went for the Ego’s Edge off the top rope but Sammy countered into a Frankensteiner. Guevara with the jackknife pin for the victory and retained the TNT Championship.

After the match, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky attacked Sammy. Inner Circle made the save as Men of the Year retreated. Jericho announced that it will be a 10-man tag match at Full Gear and Tony Khan made the match a Minneapolis Street Fight.

Hikaru Shida Advanced In The TBS Championship Tournament

Hikaru Shida faced Serena Deeb in the first round of the TBS Championship tournament. Shida sent Deeb to the corner and unloaded some kicks. Deeb escaped but Shida connected with a Suplex for a near fall as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Shida connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with another Suplex for a two count. The action spilled out of the ring and Shida set up the chair for the running knee spot. Deeb booted the chair away and hit a Dropkick. Deeb locked in the Figure Four around the ring post for a few seconds before bring Shida in the ring.

Deeb applied a Half Crab and transitioned into a Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Hikaru Shida battled through the pain and reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Deeb grabbed Shida’s 50 win trophy but Hikaru ripped it away. Deeb poked Shida in the eye and rolled her up for a near fall. Shida then rolled up Deeb for the pinfall victory. Shida advanced in the TBS Championship Tournament.

After the match, Serena grabbed the steel chair and bashed Hikaru with it several times. Deeb applied the Serenity Lock until AEW officials were finally able to break it up.

A sadistic attack by @SerenaDeeb after the match. What shape will @shidahikaru be in for the next round of the TBS Championship Tournament against @NylaRoseBeast? Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/aAJoV3ZOXk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021

Jon Moxley Advanced In The Eliminator Tournament

Jon Moxley faced Preston “10” Vance tonight in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Moxley dominated early and hit a German Suplex and some stomps in the corner. Moxley bashed 10 into the steel steps and started ripping away at his mask. Jon bit 10 in the forehead before launching him into the ring post. 10 was busted open and Moxley hit some punches to the face. Moxley then hit the Paradigm Shift for the victory.

.@JonMoxley beats a bloody @Pres10Vance to move on to the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals against @orangecassidy – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/Ne3jdcdR7g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021

PAC Saved Cody

Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson came to the ring and Cody said he hears the crowd. Cody noted that when he had Malakai’s arm hooked for the Tiger Driver, he thought about hitting a different move (the Pedigree). Rhodes wondered what would have happened if he did that and broke the covenant to not challenge for the world title? Cody told the crowd not forget the man that built this company and took his shoves off. He threw his shoes into the crowd and asked the people to put their feet in his shoes. Rhodes added that he knows that the easy way out is to turn (heel) but he will not do that.

You get a shoe! You get a shoe! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yLQhG7dAxc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021

Cody apologized and said it was an honor to stand in the ring with Arn. The two took hands before Andrade el Idolo interrupted. Andrade said people don’t like him either, but the difference is that he doesn’t care about the people. Andrade poked fun at Cody’s neck tattoo and vowed to make him his little bitch. The lights went off and Malakai Black showed up in the ring. Black spit the mist at Cody and Andrade joined in on the attack. PAC rushed the ring for the save and sent Andrade & Malakai on the retreat. PAC flipped them both off to end the segment.

.@BASTARDPAC is out to even the odds – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/guX6sp8u7E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021

Dark Order def. The Elite After Hangman Page Interfered

Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, John Silver, Stu Grayson) faced The Elite (AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks) in this week’s main event. The Elite came to the ring dressed as Ghostbusters. Colt Cabana was dressed as Brandon Cutler, Stu Grayson was God of War, John Silver was Bambi and Evil Uno was dressed up as a cowboy.

Adam Cole and John Silver started off the action by trading punches. Silver hit a Back Body Drop and tagged in Evil Uno. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega tagged in and got sent to the corner. Evil Uno went for a Splash but Kenny turned around and Uno crashed into the proton pack. Dark Order battled back and delivered some Body Slams and posed in the ring. Nakazawa and Cutler were dressed up ringside. Nakazawa hit Evil Uno with a Splash while wearing a fat suit.

This might be one of our favorite gifs ever #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nS3Fa6GTLd — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021

When Dynamite returned, Grayson planted Omega with a Frankensteiner. Nick Jackson leveled Cabana with a Superkick but turned around into a Back Body Drop from Silver. Young Bucks battled back and brought Silver to a Superkick Party. Matt Jackson tagged in and hit a Brainbuster. The Elite hit Silver with some Superkicks and went for the cover but Stu broke it up at two.

Evil Uno hit a Neckbreaker on Nick Jackson as Omega hit a V-Trigger on Colt. The referee got knocked out and The Elite capitalized with a series of low blows. The Elite followed it up with a proton pack Splash on the Dark Order in the middle of the ring. It was then revealed that it wasn’t Cutler dressed as the Marshmallow Man, it was #1 contender Hangman Page. Hangman Page planted Kenny Omega with the Deadeye as Silver planted Matt Jackson with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Dark Order and Hangman Page celebrated to close the show.