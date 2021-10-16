AEW Rampage Results (10/15): CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal, Junior Dos Santos & Jorge Masvidal

AEW Rampage aired live this week from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. CM Punk squared off against Matt Sydal in the first match of the night. The Bunny faced Ruby Soho and Inner Circle battled Men of the Year & Junior dos Santos in this week’s main event. A special Buy In was aired on YouTube before the show and you can check that out in the video below.

Rampage Results (10/15)

Tay Conti def. Santana Garrett (Buy In) Bobby Fish def. Lee Moriarty (Buy In) Bryan Danielson def. Minoru Suzuki (Buy In) CM Punk def. Matt Sydal Ruby Soho def. The Bunny Men of the Year & Junior Dos Santos def. Inner Circle

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk def. Matt Sydal

Punk and Sydal faced off in the first match of the night. CM Punk went for a Headlock but Sydal countered into an Arm Drag. Sydal and CM Punk locked in and Matt went for a submission hold. CM Punk broke free and connected with a big Body Slam. Punk followed it up with another Body Slam and went for a third but Sydal countered into another Arm Drag. Sydal went to work on Punk’s arm and brought him down to the canvas. Sydal applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring and then transitioned into a cover for a two count.

CM Punk battled back and connected with a boot to the face. Punk went for a Neckbreaker but Sydal countered with a leg lariat. Matt hit a running Dropkick in the corner of the ring that knocked Punk to the apron. Sydal followed him out there and Punk greeted him with another Body Slam on the apron.

Back in the ring, Punk hit a Senton and tied Sydal up in the Tree of Woe. Sydal escaped and the two wrestlers battled on the turnbuckle. CM Punk and Sydal punched each other until they both fell to the floor outside the ring. Back in the ring, Sydal hit a Back Body Drop for a two count and applied an Ankle Lock. Punk battled through the pain and reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Punk connected with the GTS for the pinfall victory. Punk and Sydal shared a hug after the match.

Penelope Ford Attacked Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho faced The Bunny tonight on Rampage. Soho and The Bunny locked up to start off the action. The Bunny took control and connected with a Dropkick as Rampage went to a commercial break. When Rampage returned, The Bunny was in control but Ruby was able to roll her up for the pinfall victory. After the match, Ruby Soho celebrated on the entrance ramp as the crowd applauded. Penelope Ford attacked Ruby Soho from behind and brought her to the ring. Penelope put brass knuckles on and leveled Ruby with a punch to the face.

Men of the Year & Junior dos Santos def. Inner Circle, Masvidal Attacked Jericho

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara) faced Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) and Junior dos Santos. Jorge Masvidal was ringside for the match. Junior dos Santos got int he ring with Hager for a bit and beat him down int he corner. Scorpio quickly tagged in and booted Jake in the face.

Hager connected with a Clothesline and tagged in Jericho. Chris got out of the ring and shoved Masvidal but Ethan attacked him from behind. Page slammed Jericho against the barricade and unloaded a flurry of punches to the face. Ethan rolled Jericho back into the ring as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Jericho and Ethan Page were battling in the ring. Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara tagged in. Sammy hit an awesome springboard Cutter and then knocked Santos off the apron. Sammy connected with a Shooting Star Press and went for the cover but Sky kicked out at two.

Jericho tagged in and Dropkicked Page off the ring apron. Jericho hit a double axe handle off the top rope and hit a Lionsault on Scorpio. Chris went for the cover but Sky broke it up at two. Junior Dos Santos and Hager battled outside the ring. Hager got the better of the exchange and hit a Uranage through a table on the outside.

Back in the ring, Jericho applied the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Paige VanZant distracted the referee and Masvidal hit Jericho with a running knee to the face. Scorpio Sky then pinned Jericho for the victory. They then got into the ring and beat Jericho down some more while taking turns posing for the crowd. The rest of Inner Circle eventually made their way to the ring for the save to end the show.

