Daniel Bryan vs Minoru Suzuki To Air On Live “Buy-In” Friday Before Rampage

AEW will be airing a “Buy In” show on its official YouTube channel beginning at 9PM est before Rampage this Friday night. The show will go head-to-head with Smackdown which will be airing from 8PM est to 10:30PM est this week. AEW is notifying various media outlets about this today.

“We’re going to do what we normally do what we do for a PPV, you know how we do the preshow the Buy In? Rampage is a huge event on Friday night so we’re going to have a Buy-In live on YouTube Friday night live from the Knight Center,” Khan said on WFAN Sports Radio today.

Khan then announced that Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish will both wrestle on the YouTube show. Daniel Bryan will face Minoru Suzuki and Fish will take on Lee Moriarty. Fish and Danielson will wrestle each other the following night on Saturday Night Dynamite.

Ahead of a huge #AEWRampage show THIS Friday night at 10pm ET/9pm CT LIVE on TNT with @CMPunk vs. @MattSydal + Jericho/Hager/@sammyguevara vs. Sky/Page/Dos Santos w/ @GamebredFighter, we’re open Friday Live with The Buy In online at 9 ET/8 CT @suzuki_D_minoru vs. @bryandanielson! https://t.co/bqzCO6Ps9e — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2021

If I’m not sweating it, you shouldn’t be either. This is what sports are about, set a goal & try your best. We’ve got a great #AEWRampage card Friday + big Dynamite matches Saturday. I expect to do well, but regardless of next Friday’s stats, it’ll be a great weekend for the fans — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021

Matches announced for this Friday’s live Rampage from Miami include:

CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

The Bunny vs. Ruby Soho

The Men Of The Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) & Junior dos Santos (w/Dan Lambert & Jorge Masvidal) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara)

The following night, AEW will be back in Miami for a special Saturday night episode of Dynamite. Here are the matches scheduled for that show:

Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin

AAA World Tag Team Championships

The Lucha Brothers (Fenix & Pentagon Jr.) (c) vs. TBD (w/Andrade El Idolo)

