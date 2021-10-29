AJ Styles Believes Omos Is A Future WWE World Champion

AJ Styles is of the belief that Omos can lay claim to a world title in WWE someday.

Styles and Omos are the former Raw Tag Team Champions. They ended up losing the titles at WWE SummerSlam against RKBro (Randy Orton & Riddle). Styles and Omos were unsuccessful in their bids to reclaim the gold, at least so far.

AJ Styles Has Confidence In Omos As A Singles Star

Styles spoke to the folks at Ring Rules and he expressed his belief that Omos will eventually become a WWE world champion.

“Omos and myself can focus on a singles run if we decide. Like you said before He’ll be a champion — WWE Champion/Universal Champion soon. I have no doubt about it.”

AJ Styles remains on the Monday Night Raw brand following the draft but he said it doesn’t matter which show he’s on.

“I prefer whatever I’m on, it doesn’t matter if it’s Raw or SmackDown. I’m going to do what I gotta do. You know, both, you know, SmackDown and Raw, it doesn’t matter. I enjoy both. I enjoy being a part of WWE.”

It was reported that WWE considered splitting up the team of Styles and Omos by having them drafted to separate brands. Obviously, that plan didn’t materialize.

