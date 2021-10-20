Alexa Bliss Teases Return To Old Persona

Alexa Bliss has got people speculating about a potential return to her old gimmick for her inevitable comeback to WWE programming.

The former women’s champion recently posted a GIF from her Twitter. In the tweet, she is first seen in her current persona which then changes to a more normal look:

Don't miss what's going on here in this image. @AlexaBliss_WWE changes from evil Alexa back to somewhat normal Alexa & is smiling. What exactly does that mean? Is she going back to the Goddess? Is she transforming into a new @WWE character that blends the best of both characters? — Bob Smith (@khr12310) October 19, 2021

Alexa Bliss has been playing the character originally introduced by Bray Wyatt. She first got involved in this storyline during a match between Wyatt and Braun Strowman at last year’s Extreme Rules PPV.

She took over the persona completely after WrestleMania 37. Randy Orton defeated The Fiend at the show in what would be Bray’s final PPV appearance for WWE. The female star then announced following the event that she didn’t need Wyatt anymore.

This year’s Extreme Rules PPV saw Alexa Bliss going up against Charlotte Flair. Flair not only defeated Bliss in the bout but she also tore up her doll Lily.

The former champion took time off from WWE programming for a surgery afterward. Though, unlike other injured stars, she was picked by Raw during the recent Draft, suggesting that the female star would not stay out of action for long.

Now it would be interesting to see if Bliss really returns to her goddess persona upon her comeback and when she actually comes back.