Bad Bunny Can’t Stop Watching His WrestleMania Match

Music star Bad Bunny still gets goosebumps thinking about his WrestleMania match.

Back in April, Bunny teamed with Damian Priest to take on John Morrison and The Miz. This was Bad Bunny’s first match and he knocked it out of the park. He was praised for his athleticism and even his selling. Of course, there was also the Canadian Destroyer spot outside the ring.

During an interview with Allure, the pop star admitted he has watched his WrestleMania match a slew of times.

“It was like I died and went to heaven. I’ve never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight — I’ve watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it.”

Many WWE superstars have praised Bad Bunny for not only his in-ring work but his passion and dedication. During an appearance on The Bump, Randy Orton thanked Bunny for having respect for the wrestling business and called him a true performer.

The Undertaker also gave props to the Puerto Rican sensation. Undertaker told Entertainment Tonight that Bad Bunny set the bar for other celebrities who are looking to enter the world of sports entertainment.