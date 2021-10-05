Bayley, Asuka Among Names To Become Free Agents After WWE Draft

A number of WWE superstars have become free agents after not being picked by any brands during the WWE Draft including the former women’s champion Bayley.

Brock Lesnar announced during night 1 of WWE Draft at last week’s SmackDown that he had become a free agent thanks to his advocate Paul Heyman.

A number of other stars then became free agents after they weren’t mentioned during the main or additional drafts on night 2 of WWE Draft.

The list of people who have become free agents include Brock Lesnar, Asuka, Bayley, Elias, Eva Marie, Gran Metalik, John Cena, Lacey Evans, Lince Dorado, Shane McMahon, Slapjack and Titus O’Neil.

Out of these names, both Metalik and Lince Dorado are said to be unhappy with their bookings as of late. Reports even suggested that Gran Metalik has asked for his release from the company.

Though WWE has announced that the roster changes made during the Draft will not come into effect until the Crown Jewel PPV which will be taking place on October 21.

So it’s likely that at least some of these free agents will be assigned a brand before that. It would be interesting to see which brand talent like Asuka and Bayley end up on.