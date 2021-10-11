Becky Lynch And Lita Teasing Confrontation On Raw

WWE Hall Of Famer Lita and the current SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch are teasing a confrontation ahead of this Monday’s episode of Raw.

The Attitude Era star retweeted an article on her profile looking at five dream matches she could have with stars of the current roster. Not very surprisingly, one of the names on the list was of The Man herself.

Lynch took the time to respond to the wrestling veteran saying that she will like to send Lita off with a bad arm. Lita then teased a confrontation between the two:

Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow…. — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) October 10, 2021

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be airing live from Chase Center in San Francisco, California. It’s also where the former women’s champion resides.

Becky Lynch was moved to Raw during the WWE Draft. While the changed rosters do not come into effect until after the Crown Jewel PPV, there is nothing that can stop The Man from doing what she wants.

Lita was last seen wrestling in a WWE ring almost 3 years ago. She competed in a 10 woman tag team match during the October 29, 2018 episode of Raw.

Will you be excited for a Becky Lynch vs. Lita match in the future? Let us know your thoughts about a potential clash between these two below.