Becky Lynch Defends Summerslam Squash Against Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch is justifying WWE‘s decision to have her defeat Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds.

Becky made her surprise return at the Summerslam PPV back in August. Belair was expected to put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Sasha Banks. When Sasha was a no-go, Carmella stepped up, but Becky got her out the way quickly.

Belair was then challenged by Becky Lynch to put her title on the line at that moment. Belair accepted and was nailed with a cheap shot from Becky, who scored the pin in under 30 seconds.

WWE was under heavy criticism for the finish. Many believe it did Bianca Belair no favors to lose in that fashion on such a big stage. Many also criticized the decision to turn Becky heel, a move that was reportedly her idea.

Appearing on the FOX Sports’ Out of Character podcast, Becky told Ryan Satin that it was the right move to make.

This week's IN PERSON #OutOfCharacter with @BeckyLynchWWE is available now!



We talk pregnancy, taking time away at the height of her career, SummerSlam, being a heel now & more.



AUDIO ? https://t.co/zbdRxWt7jl



VIDEO ? https://t.co/vQ4mAvB6eO pic.twitter.com/wUrnYL03xM — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 11, 2021

“I know a lot of people were upset [about the squash]. Well, if we had a long match and then I beat her, then I just beat her. That’s not good for her. But if she’s robbed and she doesn’t expect it, then we want to see her succeed. I think we’re doing just fine.”

Becky will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Belair and Sasha Banks on Oct. 21. The title match will be featured on the WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

After the Crown Jewel event, Becky and Belair will be members of the Monday Night Raw brand. Banks will remain on SmackDown.