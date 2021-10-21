Becky Lynch Issues Statement Following WWE Crown Jewel

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is expressing gratitude following Crown Jewel.

The Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia has wrapped up. Lynch put her title on the line against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match. Becky got the pinfall on Sasha to retain her gold.

Becky Lynch Speaks On Significance Of Crown Jewel

After the match, Becky Lynch took to her Instagram account to discuss how much the triple threat title match meant.

“Tonight was about so much more than a title.

“I’ll set aside my usual trash talk tonight. Thank you to the women I shared the ring with tonight. You push me to do better. Thank you to the fans watching at home. Thank you to the incredible fans in Riyadh tonight who cheered so ferociously throughout our whole match and making this first trip to Saudi Arabia so memorable and inspiring so much hope for the future of women around the world.

“Thank you to the women who have laid the path for us to do what we do.”

With the win, Becky will head to Monday Night Raw with the SmackDown Women’s Championship, although a swap is likely. Charlotte, who is the Raw Women’s Champion, was drafted to SmackDown. Belair will be joining Becky on Raw, while Banks will remain on SmackDown.

While nothing has been made official, all signs point to a champion vs. champion showdown between Becky Lynch and Charlotte at Survivor Series in November. Survivor Series will be WWE’s final PPV event of 2021.