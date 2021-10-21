Becky Lynch Keeps SmackDown Women’s Title At WWE Crown Jewel

Becky Lynch had the deck stacked against her storyline-wise when she put the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title on the line in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

The match had a typical three-way flow to it and everyone got in their signature moves. At one point, Banks and Lynch applied both of their submissions at the same time to Belair. Later on, Lynch applied a double disarmer. Belair hit the KOD to Lynch only to be pulled out of the ring by Banks and once in the ring, Lynch rolled up Banks for the win.

In late July, Banks returned to WWE television to continue her feud with Belair after being off TV since the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown. Although Banks initially saved Belair from an attack by Carmella and Zelina Vega, after they teamed up, Banks turned against Belair and put her in the Banks Statement twice.

Banks was slated to challenge Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at August’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event, but Banks was pulled from the show due to unknown reasons aside from her not being medically cleared to compete. Instead, WWE brought back Lynch earlier than she intended to do so where she quickly beat Belair to win the championship.

Banks made her return by causing Lynch and Belair’s rematch to end in disqualification at Extreme Rules.