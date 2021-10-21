Becky Lynch On The Women’s Match Possibly Main Eventing Crown Jewel

Becky Lynch was part of the first-ever women’s WrestleMania main event. She isn’t shying away from potentially recreating this history with her Crown Jewel match.

The man recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of the upcoming Saudi show. She will be defending her SmackDown women’s championship against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match.

Discussing what it would mean for her and the other competitors if they got to main event the PPV, Lynch said that it would send a powerful message:

“It would be very powerful if we headline the show, this is the biggest match you can have in pro wrestling right now, regardless of gender.”

Becky Lynch On The Importance Of Their Crown Jewel Match

Becky Lynch will defend her title in a triple threat at Crown Jewel

The triple threat match at the Crown Jewel PPV will be only the third women’s wrestling match in the country. For the current champion, it will be even more special because it’s her first match in the region. Discussing the importance of the bout, Becky Lynch said that it’s very important:

“I think what’s very important, in a place like Saudi Arabia, is to show the women what’s possible, maybe pro wrestling catches a young girl’s eye. If we can have that effect on even one person, it’s huge. Maybe it’s not now, but for the future, you can dream and you can achieve. Now more than ever, that’s so important.”

Natalya and Lacey Evans were the first female stars to be allowed to compete in Saudi Arabia during the Crown Jewel 2019 event. Bayley and Bianca Belair then followed in their footsteps with the first-ever women’s title match from the country during the Super ShowDown 2020 event.

