Becky Lynch Recalls Asking The Rock To Use The Rock Bottom

When Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in just seconds at SummerSlam to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship, she used a variation of the Rock Bottom. During an appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Lynch recalled asking the Rock about using the move.

“I used a variation of the Rock Bottom before but it’s just easier to just get it and go,” Lynch said (transcriptions via Wrestling Inc.). “I asked The Rock if I could use it and he was very gracious and said I could.”

Lynch continued to say she called the Rock and he couldn’t have been more gracious.

“I called him, told him how SummerSlam was going to go down, and said ‘Here’s what I’m thinking, I’m supposed to hit one move on her [Bianca Belair], can I use this?’ He said ‘Yeah.’ There was more, he is so awesome and so gracious with his time and his advice. To be able to get advice from one of the best like that and somebody who’s so busy like that, it makes you feel very happy.”

The move is called the Man-handle Slam when Becky uses it.

Lynch was recently defeated by Sasha Banks on Smackdown on Friday night. It was the first singles match she’s lost by pinfall or submission since the Money in the Bank 2019 PPV. Charlotte Flair defeated her for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on that show.