Big E Discusses Potential Match With Goldberg, His Part-Time Schedule

Big E understands the fan notion about part-time talents such as Goldberg taking the spotlight from full-time wrestlers like himself, but he thinks from the perspective of such stars as well. The WWE champion recently had an interview with Renee Paquette for her Oral Sessions podcast. During the talk, he discussed things such as paying tribute to Brodie Lee on Raw and more.

E has previously said that he would love to be the one to retire Goldberg. He continued talking about this bout during his appearance, mentioning how he once thought he would never get the match:

“There’s a bunch of things that I never, you know, like the Goldberg match. When I was making my stupid little comebacks about being a main event, I never thought I’d get the Goldberg match. But now I sit in a position where, you know, maybe if I make enough noise, we can get that done.”

Big E On Fan Sentiment About Part Time Stars

A 54-year-old Goldberg has won the Universal title twice since his 2016 return

Big E also discussed the sentiment people have about part-time stars. He claimed that he understands and appreciates the fans who have an affinity to full-time performers. Though he also discussed things from the perspective of the former WCW star:

“And you know people will feel different ways about that. I understand that and I appreciate fans who have an affinity to the performers who are there, on the house shows, working every single night. Because I feel like we are the heart of this company. We’re the ones that keep this thing going.

But in the same vain, if someone were to throw a bundle of cash at me at age 50 to work two or three times a year, who am I to turn that down? So we’ll see.”

The New Day star also commented on his feelings after the big WWE championship win. He explained how he doesn’t ever want to feel like he has made it because that’s the point where you stop growing. Big E cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE championship on September 13 Raw.