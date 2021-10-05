Big E Explains Why Infamous Phrase Won’t Be Used By WWE

Big E has been killing it when it comes to WWE merchandising but don’t expect one phrase to make it to WWE Shop.

E is the reigning WWE Champion. He is known for his outgoing personality, which has led to some rather interesting moments. One of them being when he dropped the “Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat” line during an episode of New Day: Feel The Power.

If you’re expecting WWE to capitalize on the phrase, think again. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Big E said that the WWE legal team isn’t likely to give it clearance.

“We need to. We need to. I tried to, but legal would not clear it. So, we’re working on something else but, sometimes, you just got to push those through those barriers, so we’ll see. I hope so.”

Of course, never say never in the wrestling industry. After all, WWE has been going for an edgier product as of late. Much like on AEW TV, WWE has been letting loose with the “S” word as of late. Whether or not “Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat” is next on the docket at WWE headquarters remains to be seen.

One thing is for certain, the meme isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.

Big E continues to handle business as the WWE Champion. He is scheduled to put his gold on the line against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 21.