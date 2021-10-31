Big E Comments On New Day’s Creative Freedom

WWE Champion Big E says one of the reasons New Day was able to become as popular as they are is because they were granted more creative freedom than others in the company. During an appearance on Breakfast Club Power 101.5, Big E noted that Vince McMahon has given them the freedom to play around with their promos.

“Vince [McMahon] is still very heavily involved and the one that pulls all the strings. But the reason we were able to take off is because we got some more freedom with our promos,” Big E said on the show. “A lot of people are handed their script and you have to say it, but thankfully we have the freedom to play around with what we say.”

Big E also continued to say there was one creative idea from Vince McMahon he turned down, however. He was not interested in “dancing with his pecs.”

“Years ago, they asked me if I could do a pec dance. A dude called Chris Masters used to pop his pecs rhythmically and I do a lot of silly nonsense, but I was like, ‘I ain’t trying to do all that.’”

Big E is either the 54th or 56th WWE Champion of all-time, depending on whether or not you count Ted Dibiase and Antonio Inoki’s title victories. When he defeated Bobby Lashely for the title on the September 13th, 2021 episode of RAW, it was the 142nd time the belt has changed hands. He has already successfully defended the title against Bobby Lashley twice (once was a no-contest) and Drew McIntyre.

