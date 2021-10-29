A lot of wrestling personalities took the time to congratulate Big E on his WWE championship win and the list of names included none other than Ric Flair.

The WWE champion recently had an interview with Ebro in the Morning. He talked about things such as the GIF of him excitedly eating popcorn going viral and more.

Speaking of his big win that saw him cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase and winning the WWE title, Big E revealed that he got a text from Flair afterward:

“There were a bunch of people who reached out. Trying to think of everyone, Ric Flair, I got a Ric Flair text. I’ll always pop at getting a text from him.

I don’t know how he has my number. I think he found it from someone else but having Ric Flair reach out.” said Big E, “He’s always been calling me. He’s always been real cool. He was definitely one that was dope.”

The New Day member was also asked about a potential heel turn. He mentioned how the group were heels for a long time and claimed that he had fun portraying a villain.

Though Big E explained that the trio is pretty well-liked now. There is also a lot of charitable things he does outside of the wrestling ring and all this makes it hard for any of them to turn heel.

