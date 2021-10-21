Big E Retains WWE Title At Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre waited patiently to get another WWE Title shot and he got his chance when he stepped into the ring with current champion Big E at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

The match started off slow and ramped up throughout it. Once they got going, they did a series of near falls. At one point, McIntyre went for the Claymore Kick, but Big E blocked with a powerbomb. McIntyre connected with a bulldog off the top rope for 2. The finish saw Big E hit the Big Ending.

McIntyre hadn’t been able to challenge for the title until Bobby Lashley was no longer champion. The match was set up on the October 4th edition of Monday Night Raw when McIntyre thanked Big E for freeing the title from Lashley before pointing out how Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title.

Big E and McIntyre teamed up to beat Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on this same show. Following the match, Big E accepted the challenge issued by the former Champion.

The week before, McIntyre and Big E first crossed paths after Big E successfully retained the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a steel cage match. When that match wrapped up, WWE did a cliffhanger ending with McIntyre coming out to point his sword at Big E, which signaled the direction of this feud.

Big E is expected to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in November from Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center.