Booker T: The Verdict Is Still Out On Keith Lee

Booker T remains unsure of Keith Lee‘s ceiling in WWE.

Lee appeared to be on the fast track to stardom over on the NXT brand. He even became a double champion, holding the NXT and NXT North American Titles at the same time. Lee was even booked to look strong in a Survivor Series match, becoming the final participant to be eliminated, and gave Brock Lesnar a run for his money at the Royal Rumble.

Keith Lee was brought up to the main roster but was suddenly taken off TV for months. He later revealed that this was due to not only a positive COVID-19 test, but also heart inflammation that could’ve been fatal had Lee not taken the proper precautions.

Lee has since returned and now uses the “Bearcat” nickname in honor of wrestling legend Bearcat Wright.

Booker T Doesn’t Know If Keith Lee Can Take The Brass Ring

Taking to his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Lee will have to show he’s dependable if he expects to headline shows on the main roster.

“Hey man, you know what? I think the verdict’s still out on Keith Lee. I know some people are gonna be talking about, ‘What is he talking about?’ I think the verdict is still out on Keith Lee as far as how far this guy’s gonna go. Is he the next big thing? I don’t know what the injury was still to this point and I really don’t care. It’s not my business or anything like that. But I do know one thing about the business and getting to that certain spot, you gotta be trusted.

“And I’m not saying trusted whether I can leave my wallet lying around or anything like that [laughs]. I’m talking about trusted to be able to make all these shows. All of them. You cannot call in sick when you’re the champion. You cannot call in and say, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna be able to make it today because I gotta take my daughter to work.’ ‘I’m not gonna be able to make it because somebody died.’ I’m just saying, it’s a rough spot to be in. I was reading something, an ex-WWE writer, I didn’t see who the writer was. I don’t know if they said his name or if he was nameless, said that Keith Lee would never get over in WWE. And the thing is, he could be right 100 percent and it’s gonna take someone like Keith Lee to make them wrong.”

Booker T then said that Lee can show the WWE brass that he can be counted on by being available for anything thrown at him. Booker isn’t the only past WWE star to have given Keith Lee some advice. On Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry and Bully Ray also threw out suggestions on how Lee can make the “Bearcat” gimmick work.

