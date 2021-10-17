Brackets Revealed For AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW has revealed the brackets for this year’s edition of the world title eliminator tournament featuring stars such as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley among others.

The main event of this week’s Dynamite saw Danielson facing Bobby Fish in a singles match. Bryan won this bout against the former NXT star via submission.

The company then revealed the brackets at the end of the show after this main event match was over. You can check out the brackets for the competition below:

This tournament will begin next week on Rampage where Orange Cassidy will face Will Hobbs. The following Dynamite episode will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston matches.

There is no word so far on when the match between number 10 of the Dark Order and the former AEW champion Jon Moxley will be taking place.

What’s interesting to note here is that the leaked AEW Full Gear card had Bryan Danielson facing Jon Moxley in a singles match. It seemed out of place at the time because these two haven’t been feuding.

Though now that the brackets have been revealed and both the stars are confirmed to be on the opposing sides, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they end up facing each other in the finals of the tournament at the upcoming show.

Which of these stars do you think should win the title tournament and get a shot at the world heavyweight championship? Let us know in the comment section.