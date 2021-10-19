Braun Strowman Confirms Talks With AEW

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman says he has indeed chatted with AEW.

Back in June, wrestling fans were surprised by the news that Strowman was released by WWE. After all, Strowman was fresh off a WrestleMania victory over Shane McMahon and was a former world champion.

A lot has been made over what Strowman will do next. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, the man formerly known as “The Monster Among Men” confirmed that he has spoken to AEW officials.

“Yeah, we’ve sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that. We’re just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together since now, there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life. I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now.

“So, it’s trying to find somewhere where I’ll be able to land in there to show up, have fun and entertain the people, but still be able to work on my side projects along the way.”

PWInsider reported that Braun Strowman was seen at a bar with Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore. The two were said to have been talking for quite a while. There’s no word on whether or not the two were able to come to an agreement.

Strowman and Bray Wyatt are perhaps two of the biggest free agents in terms of name recognition at the moment. Many believe that Impact Wrestling is the favorite to pick up both men but time will tell if that’s the case.