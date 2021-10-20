Bray Wyatt Comments On Potential Match With Danhausen

Bray Wyatt would rather team up with Danhausen than face the current ROH star in a dream match inside an All Elite Wrestling ring.

A fan recently made a tweet about potential dream matches that people would want to see in AEW if there were no contractual barriers. He listed Orange Cassidy vs. Danhausen as the match he would like to see.

Someone else then said that they would want to see the former WWE star facing Danhausen in a tooth match. Joining in on the conversation Wyatt suggested that he would rather unite with the former FIP star:

We should unite instead. How very evil of us. — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 19, 2021

The Fiend was released from his WWE contract back on July 31. Assuming a standard 90 days non-compete clause, he should become a free agent later this month on October 29.

There has been a lot of chatter about where Bray Wyatt should go next but no clear indication of where he might actually end up. Impact wrestling is reportedly interested in signing the former world champion.

Tony Khan on the other hand is taking a cautious approach because of his contractual status. The AEW owner has said that he would like to talk to the eater of worlds ‘at the right time.’