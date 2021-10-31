Bray Wyatt Responds To Reports That He “Deserved To Be Fired”

Bray Wyatt is officially a free agent after his 90-day no compete clause with WWE expired on October 29th. He has removed all mention of WWE from his social media tags. His new Twitter handle is now just @Windham6.

The former Bray Wyatt also responded to a report that stated some backstage in WWE felt that Wyatt “deserved to be fired.” The report stated that a WWE source believed Wyatt deserved to be released due to being protective of his character and various other antics while making millions of dollars.

Wyatt first responded with a GIF of the Rock rolling his eyes before commenting, “Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon.”

What Is Next For Windham Rotunda?

Recent reports have suggested that while Impact Wrestling has reached out to him, a deal between the two parties was never close to materializing. AEW‘s Tony Khan said he hasn’t spoken with Wyatt but would when the time is right. He made those comments before his 90-day no-compete window was up, however.

According to a report from Fightful, Rotunda has also been in Los Angeles recently inquiring about possible opportunities in Hollywood.

