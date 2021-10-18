Brian Cage Reveals Nixed Plans For Heel Turn Before Impact Departure

Brian Cage has revealed that he would have turned heel and feuded with Tessa Blanchard had he stayed with Impact Wrestling instead of going to AEW. The former Impact star recently had an interview with Dynamite Download. He discussed things such as the partnership between AEW and Impact and more.

During the interview, Cage also revealed nixed plans for a feud between him and the then Impact world champion that got nixed because of his departure:

“If I had stayed with Impact instead of going to AEW, I was going to turn heel and that would have been my perfect heel character because I was going to come out and celebrate with Tessa, and then I was going to take her head off.

That was going to be a feud with Tessa, I would get my win back and the title from her.” said Brian Cage, “I’ve never been able to be this heel. Every time I’ve been a heel, it’s always to be the strong, silent, meathead, high school bully kind of heel.”

The AEW star returned to Impact Wrestling in January 2018. He stayed with the promotion for a couple of years before leaving to join Tony Khan‘s company in January 2020. He made his debut in May.

Though it seems that Cage is not happy with the lack of spotlight on him in the AEW roster. His wife Melissa Santos recently made a post about him being underutilized and Brian seemed to agree with her comments.