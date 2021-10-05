Britt Baker Confirms WWE’s Interest in Signing Her

All Elite Wrestling Women’s Champion Britt Baker confirms that WWE had an interest in signing her.

Baker appeared on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette & Miesha Tate to share WWE inquired about her AEW contract. She reveals that WWE spoke with her boyfriend Adam Cole to let Baker know they wanted to sign her. However, Baker had no interest in leaving AEW.

“…You know, It’s no secret since he’s (Cole) already said it by now. Cat’s out of the bag. I’m not going to get in trouble. That WWE was definitely poking the bear a little bit through him recently when I was still signed with AEW,” said Baker. She continues, “…Without teetering the line of contract tampering. They definitely let me know that they had interest in me, but it wasn’t a mutual thing.”

Britt Baker Picking AEW Over WWE

Cole revealed that WWE tried to inquire about Baker’s contract situation when he left the company for AEW on September 5th. Before his departure, Cole shared that WWE wanted to keep Cole and sign Baker. However, those discussions didn’t go any further.

Baker re-signed with AEW to a long-term contract between August and September. She revealed on the September 1st episode of AEW Dynamite that she re-signed to AEW. However, she didn’t share when precisely she signed the new AEW contract. It’s also unclear when her new contract will expire.

Baker has also publicly shared at Planet Comic-Con that she has no interest in wrestling for another promotion. “I’m not going anywhere because I’m in the hottest professional wrestling company on the planet. I don’t need to go anywhere. They can come here, and that’s fine, but I have no desire to go anywhere because they can all come to us,” said Baker. Although things can change, Baker has expressed her happiness with AEW and plans to stay with the company for the foreseeable future.