Britt Baker, Tay Conti & Jade Cargill Trade Shots On Twitter

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against #1 contender Tay Conti at Full Gear next month. Conti came out to make the save after Baker continued to attack Anna Jay after their match on Rampage Friday night. Then on AEW Saturday Night Dynamite, Baker cut a promo on Conti stating that “All [Conti] has done since arriving in AEW is show everyone [her] ass.”
Baker’s promo led to responses from both Conti and #2 contender in the AEW Women’s division, Jade Cargill.
Conti opted to compare how certain parts of their actions figures look in her response:
Jade Cargill, who received a first round bye in the TBS Championship Tournament, responded to an earlier Tweet from Baker as well.
Baker then answered back with the following:
“Your tweets are as bad as your promos. I was the baddest bitch on the block before you even decided you wanted to play wrestler. No one mentioned “looks” but that’s literally all you have so I get it. If that was an attempt to body shame my ass, go ahead and kiss it.”
Cargill then answered back with a couple more Tweets.
“BODY SHAME!?! The Queen of talking about everyone else is playing the victim. Brittney please, I can’t help that God blessed me with great looks!”
Jade Cargill will face the winner of Red Velvet vs the Bunny in her first match in the TBS Championship tournament.