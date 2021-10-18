Bryan Danielson Confirms WWE-NJPW Negotiations

Back in May, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE and NJPW were involved in negotiations. Being discussed was a potential working and talent-sharing agreement. Bryan Danielson recently confirmed that such talks took place during an appearance on the Kliq podcast.

“I don’t know how far along the talks went and I don’t know even if I was the start of them, for sure, but one of the things when I was talking to them when WWE was trying to re-sign me was, I said, ‘I want to be able to work in Japan.’ They were trying to come up with an agreement to where I would be able to go and do that. It was definitely something that was talked about. I don’t know where it went or anything, all I know is now it seems like AEW has a really great relationship with New Japan. So, I feel like it couldn’t have gone that well,” Bryan said (transcriptions via Fightful).

The initial report in May stated that Nick Khan was in talks with New Japan. WWE was looking for an exclusive talent-sharing deal.

“In what could end up being among the biggest wrestling stories of the year, or a non-story, depending on the end result, Nick Khan has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about WWE being the exclusive American partner with the promotion,” Dave Meltzer wrote.

