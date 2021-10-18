Bryan Danielson Grades His Match With Kenny Omega

Bryan Danielson thinks highly of his match with Kenny Omega.

On the AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, Danielson and Omega shared the ring in a non-title match. The highly-anticipated showdown took place inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The match went to a 30-minute time limit draw and has been widely praised.

Bryan Danielson Gives Match With Kenny Omega A High Mark

Danielson spoke to Jim Varsallone after the match and rated his epic clash with Omega.

“I wasn’t worried if we knocked it out of the park or hit a grand slam, I worry about, ‘Did I enjoy what I just did?’ And as far as my enjoyment, that’s a 10/10 as far as you look at, ‘Okay, well which matches did you enjoy the most?’ If you rank everything on a scale of 1 to 10, that was a 10/10 enjoyment for me in the sense that there are only a handful of matches that are even comparable.”

The American Dragon Is Back

Bryan Danielson has certainly been working a more aggressive style in AEW than he had been in WWE. Danielson has said that he felt Vince McMahon was overprotective of him at times. When speaking to Sports Illustrated, Danielson recalled McMahon being upset at him after taking an errant German suplex from Drew Gulak during a PPV.

Danielson’s in-ring style now reminds old-school fans of how Bryan used to wrestle in his days with ROH and on the indie scene. Many agree that “The American Dragon” is in his true form now. That notion was solidified when Danielson collided with Minoru Suzuki on the Buy-In show for the Oct. 15 episode of Rampage.

Danielson has secured a spot in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The brackets have been revealed and Danielson’s opening round match will be against Dustin Rhodes.