Bryan Danielson Prefers Less Matches To Maintain Quality

Bryan Danielson is going with the quality over quantity approach.

Since making the move to AEW, Danielson has been a part of some stellar matches. He’s had barn burners with Kenny Omega, Minoru Suzuki, Nick Jackson, Bobby Fish, and Dustin Rhodes. For Danielson, the key is ensuring that he isn’t forced to water things down due to spreading himself thin.

During an interview with WEEI in Boston, Bryan Danielson said that AEW has been doing things right by featuring him in less matches.

“I’m a little more judicious, but, realistically, the big thing that has changed, and this was a choice when I re-signed my last WWE contract and when I came to AEW, and one of the benefits of AEW, is that I need to be doing less matches because I like to go hard. If you tell me, ‘Go a little bit lighter today,’ it’s easy to say but in practice it doesn’t work like that. I don’t care if there are 20,000 people like at Arthur Ashe Stadium or if there are 85 people, and I’ve wrestled in front of less than a 100 people many times, the people still pay their money to see the show and you want to give them a great show. It’s hard for people like me to pull back. Really, it’s about doing a less number of matches per year and focusing on the quality of those matches and making sure I give the live crowd something they are happy they paid their money to see.”

Danielson is currently participating in an AEW World Heavyweight Championship tournament. He has advanced to the second round thanks to his victory over Dustin Rhodes. He will be meeting Eddie Kingston next.

