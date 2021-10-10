Bryan Danielson Says Lying About Concussions Led To Retirement

On February 8, 2016 Bryan Danielson, then known as Daniel Bryan, announced his retirement. The next day on ESPN, Bryan revealed that he’d had 10 documented concussions during his career. Bryan recently spoke with WDEL in Delaware about his time away from wrestling. He revealed that lying to WWE about his medical status played a role in him having to step away from the ring.

“One of the reasons I was forced to retire was not because of the concussions, but because I lied about that,” Danielson said. “You have to understand from WWE’s point of view, I had been wrestling for them for six years, but then all of a sudden they opened this Pandora’s box about lying about his medical history, and now we can’t trust him.”

Danielson would be cleared to return in March of 2018. This followed him visiting with several independent neurosurgeons, neurologists, and concussion experts.

“A lot of that was building the trust back, but they were also legitimately looking after my health. Going to see doctor after doctor, and doing everything that I could to improve brain function to show above and beyond that my brain was healthy.”

Bryan’s first match back in 2018 was at WrestleMania 34. He teamed with Shane McMahon and defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. In November of 2018, he defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship for a 4th time. He’d hold the title for 145 days before losing it to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.