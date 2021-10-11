Bully Ray Recalls Vince McMahon Offering Him A Backstage Position In WWE

Bully Ray was offered a backstage position in WWE by Vince McMahon himself. Though the wrestling legend didn’t feel very enthusiastic about it because of how things have changed over the years.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently joined Gerald Brisco and JBL for an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. He recalled feeling ‘stifled’ by his 2015 return to the company because of how the creative process has changed.

Discussing if he has any interest in taking on a backstage role in WWE, Ray revealed that the boss himself, Mr. McMahon had offered him a position in the past:

“Vince has offered me the position in the past. He has told me, ‘When you’re ready, I’d love to have you here as a producer’. I don’t think the job is the same job that it used to be when [Brisco] were a producer or an agent.”

Bully Ray Explains Why He Didn’t Take The Job

The Dudley Boys are one of the most iconic tag teams of all time

Explaining why he didn’t take the job, Bully Ray mentioned that the producers nowadays just carry the marching orders of the creative team to the talent:

“I believe the producers and agents now just kind of carry the marching orders of creative to the boys, and I don’t think the boys have as much input into things these days. I do consider myself creative.

If I don’t feel like that creativity can be put to work for the guys and the gals putting their matches together, then I kind of feel stifled. I would try it one day.”

The Attitude Era star then questioned JBL how his experience of working as an agent was. Replying to it, JBL said that he tried it for a few months but didn’t enjoy it.

Bully Ray was also asked which generation he thinks had the best tag teams. In reply, the former champion claimed that the tag teams of the Attitude Era sold more arenas and made more money than any other generation.