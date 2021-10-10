Bully Ray Reveals He Felt ‘Stifled’ On WWE Return in 2015

Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently appeared on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. The Dudley Boy discussed several topics during the show, including when he returned to WWE in 2015.

When Bully and D-Von made their return, they hadn’t been in the company since 2006, so it was a culture shock for the ECW legend when he saw how different the industry was.

“When D-Von and I left in 2006, I remember what WWE was like,” Bully Ray began. “So when we went back in 2015, I remember feeling so stifled as a performer. Because you had to run almost everything by the agent, and being told that two guys don’t bump and feed for a comeback anymore, or that you can’t do this behind the ref’s back.

Bully Ray on WWE Culture

“Everything that worked in the Attitude Era that made all of us a lot of money, now you couldn’t do anymore” Bully added. “And there was not really a good reason why they didn’t want it done anymore. It’s just that they’d not want it done.

“I remember dealing with an agent one time where I came up with something different and I felt passionate about it. I asked my agent to please go run it by Vince. My agent said, ‘Okay, I will’” Bully recalled.

“Then I followed my agent for an hour, he never spoke with Vince, then he came back and said, ‘Yeah, Vince doesn’t want to do that’. I lose all the respect in the world for you. So I would much rather you tell me to my face, ‘You know what, Bubba? I don’t want to talk with Vince right now. You go do it’.”