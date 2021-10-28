Cain Velasquez On Why WWE Match With Brock Lesnar Failed

Cain Velasquez has a long-standing history with Brock Lesnar. This is why people expected a competitive fight when he showed up to take on the beast incarnate in WWE but their match can only be described as disappointing.

The Mexican-American fighter recently appeared on The MMA Hour. He reflected on his pro wrestling encounter with the former world champion, among other things.

Explaining why their match couldn’t live up to the expectations, Velasquez said WWE wanted him to keep his MMA style of fighting instead of using his lucha libre skills:

“They wanted me to stay in that MMA zone. They wanted me to have a rivalry with Brock, but they weren’t willing to put the time in to have us work together. They wanted us to do that, and well, you know how that ended.

I felt good in that style (lucha libre).” said Cain Velasquez, “I don’t know if they saw it wouldn’t work. That to me, and I think everyone else, was a clear path, but that’s not what they chose for me.”

The retired MMA star explained that he was willing to do whatever the officials wanted him to and said that he is sorry to let everyone down. He also said that the failure hurt him as well because he expects a lot out of himself.

Cain Velasquez made his wrestling debut for AAA during the Triplemanía XXVII event. He made his in-ring debut for WWE facing Lesnar during the Crown Jewel 2019 event. Though Velasquez lost the bout in quick fashion, to a largely negative fan reaction.

H/T to WrestlingInc for the transcribed quotes