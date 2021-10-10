Cain Velasquez Returning To Wrestling With AAA

During Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV event, AAA announced that Cain Velasquez will be returning to the promotion. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion will return on AAA’s December 4th show. No opponent has been announced for him thus far.

Velasquez was one of several WWE contracted talent released on April 28th, 2020 following the onset of the global pandemic. The 39-year-old only wrestled twice for the promotion. His first match was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31st, 2019. He challenged Brock Lesnar unsuccessfully for the WWE Championship on that show. The match came 9 yers after Velasquez had defeated Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 121.

Mi regreso a @luchalibreaaa es una realidad. ¡Nos vemos en diciembre! Les prometo que será espectacular. pic.twitter.com/HwT4swyD6o — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) October 10, 2021

Velasquez’s second and final match with WWE came in November of 2019 on a house show from Mexico City. He teamed with Humberto Carrillo and defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Prior to signing with WWE, Velasquez wrestled twice for AAA in 2019 as well. At AAA TripleMania XXVII, he teamed with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown and defeated Los Mercenarios (El Texano Jr. & Taurus) & Killer Kross. His second match came the following month when AAA presented an “Invading NY” show at the Hulu theatre. He teamed with Brian Cage & Psycho Clown to defeat Los Mercenarios (El Texano Jr., Rey Escorpion & Taurus)