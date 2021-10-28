Cain Velasquez Isn’t Bitter Over WWE Release, Expresses Gratitude

Cain Velasquez doesn’t have any ill will towards WWE.

Velasquez is a former two-time UFC Heayvweight Champion. After trying his hand in AAA for a few shows, Velasquez was signed by WWE. His run didn’t last very long, however, and he was released back in 2020 due to budget cuts in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cain Velasquez Has No Gripes With WWE

During a chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Cain Velasquez said that he learned a lot during his brief time with WWE and he holds no grudges.

“I don’t. I think it was meant for me to go there. I’m glad I got the experience of knowing what it’s all about. Knowing how the company works, how the guys work, everything. It was a great learning experience. I learned a lot from it. All I can do is take that and make it better next time if they give me another chance or just know what that is and appreciate my time.”

Velasquez also said his WWE release boiled down to the budget cuts and him not being developed enough. Cain said he was told by WWE officials that the focus was just on their core talent. If Velasquez can develop enough in promotions such as AAA, a return to WWE may not be far-fetched.

Velasquez will be making his return to AAA on Dec. 4. He’ll compete in a six-man tag team match at TripleMania Regia.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes