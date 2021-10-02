Casino Ladder Match Participants For AEW Dynamite Revealed

The Casino Ladder Match participants for the Oct. 6 edition of AEW Dynamite have been revealed.

AEW is gearing up for its big second-year anniversary show. The Casino Ladder Match will be making its return on that edition of Dynamite. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

The participants have been announced and they inclulde:

Pac

Andrade El Idolo

Jon Moxley

Lance Archer

Orange Cassidy

Matt Hardy

Of course, there is also the Joker entrant. This wrestler will not be revealed until he makes his entrance. Speculation has run wild on who this participant may be. Who do you think will walk down the aisle?

Kenny Omega is the reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion. He’s been having issues with Bryan Danielson as of late. Omega will be teaming with his Elite buddies (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) to take on Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express on the special anniversary Dynamite show.

Be sure to stick with SEScoops for coverage of Dynamite on Wednesday night. We’ll update you on who the Joker entrant is as well as who wins the Casino Ladder Match. Of course, we’ll also provide full results once the show has wrapped up.