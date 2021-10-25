Cesaro Talks Dealing With Last-Minute Changes In WWE

Cesaro enjoys the challenge of WWE‘s pivot on the fly mentality.

For years, Cesaro has been a strong player on the WWE roster. While he isn’t exactly treated as a main eventer, he has had some moments in a headlining role. He defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship earlier this year.

Cesaro has no complaints about his WWE run. Appearing on Into The Danger Zone with Chris Dagger, the “Swiss Superman” said he’s never deterred when plans are changed at the last minute.

“It’s fun. It’s the driving force. I talk with Woods, the more chaos it is, the more exciting it gets. ‘How good am I?’ Time gets cut, this gets changed, that gets changed. There’s no net and that’s weirdly what makes it fun sometimes, but also that’s what makes me critical and dissect it and want to be better. It’s all about doing the best you can with what you’re given. There are so many things where people don’t know what goes into it and that’s not an excuse, that’s a fact, and people shouldn’t know and that’s the whole trick.”

Cesaro recently turned some heads on social media, teasing a potential showdown with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar has been “suspended indefinitely” in storyline. “The Beast” fell short in his WWE Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Hey big guy, sun's getting real low… pic.twitter.com/mhQkf5kUyx — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 23, 2021

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes