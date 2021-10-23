Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch Had Shoot Confrontation After SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a shoot confrontation after going off script during their title exchange segment on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

The Queen had raised concern about the championship exchange segment before the show went on air, according to reports from PWinsider.

Flair reportedly didn’t want to look weak herself or wanted her title reign to look week during the show. Though the segment went as planned despite her concerns.

The tensions grew when the Raw women’s champion went off script during the title exchange. There was a moment where she had to hand her title belt to her rival.

However, Charlotte Flair pulled the title and threw it on the mat away from Becky, which wasn’t the original plan. Sonya Deville demanded Charlotte to retrieve the belt and hand it to her, which she did.

The on-screen WWE official asked Becky to hand over her title as well, but The Man threw her belt at Flair instead, which was again not part of the plan.

Charlotte then picked up the SmackDown women’s title and did the mic work to set up Sasha Banks‘ entrance. Things went as planned from there on with Becky teasing a potential match with Flair or Banks for Survivor Series.

After the show-closing altercation between Flair and Banks, Charlotte went to the back. This is where the face off between the two horsewomen took place.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a confrontation over Flair allegedly disrespecting Lynch by “trying to make her look bad.” The two exchanged loud words but they didn’t get physical.

Stay tuned for more on this altercation.