Update On The Reasons For Charlotte Flair’s Backstage Heat

Several reports recently have suggested that Charlotte Flair has become not well-liked backstage in WWE. Flair’s reputation with others in WWE was addressed recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer reported that Flair has ruffled feathers with many on the roster and this sometimes has to do with match structure.

“One of the complaints is that Flair wants to be a heel, is a heel, but does babyface moves during matches,” Meltzer wrote. This includes doing moonsaults and similar moves. He noted that there is a belief backstage that it is hard for a babyface to get over working with Flair. Rhea Ripley was noted specifically as someone who could have been made a bigger star in her program with her.

“Other aspects were the feeling that Rhea Ripley should have been elevated to Raw women’s champion and not tag team champion and been cooled off as she was the young star on the way up who Flair should have made,” Meltzer continued.

Flair’s match with Nia Jax from late-August that devolved into a bit of a shoot fight was also addressed. Meltzer noted in his report that the WWE women’s locker room was supportive of Nia in that situation. The feeling is Nia stood up to Flair and showed she would not be bullied.

Flair and Lynch had been friends for much of their careers. Both are members of the 4 Horsewomen of NXT, but reportedly they have not been close recently.

