Charlotte Flair-Becky Lynch Relationship Update, Reaction Of Vince McMahon

The scuffle between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch after last night’s SmackDown episode has quickly become the topic of discussion among fans.

Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport has provided some more details on what led to the confrontation between the two stars and the aftermath of it.

According to him, the awkwardness that ensued during the title exchange segment was result of a timing error. Charlotte was meat to play ‘cat and mouse’ with the belt.

Lynch was supposed to get her hands on the strap before Flair pulled it back, but a timing error between the pair led to the title being dropped on the floor. Whatever the reason, the championship wasn’t meant to be dropped.

The segment was a topic of debate among the people involved throughout the day. None of the talent were happy with the way it went during the show but they moved things along as Sasha Banks had to make her way to the ring.

The Relationship Of Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch

The relationship between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch has been strained for a while

Charlotte Flair walked past gorilla without talking to Vince McMahon after the show. The boss wasn’t happy with this action from the women’s champion. The Queen is now headed to this week’s Dynamite from Orlando to support Andrade.

The friendship of Flair and Lynch has apparently been strained for some time. People close to them believe that Flair didn’t like being called ‘plastic’ during a promo a couple of years ago. Their relationship has been tense ever since.

Charlotte is also said to be a huge fan of Bianca Belair. Per the report, she actually campaigned to lose to the EST clean during their championship match on Raw. Flair believed that the DQ finish killed what could have been a big win for Belair.

Becky Lynch is now the Raw women’s champion while Charlotte holds the counterpart SmackDown belt. These two will meet at the Survivor Series PPV, that is if both of them remain champions till then.