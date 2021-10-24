Charlotte Flair Escorted Out Of SmackDown After Becky Lynch Confrontation

The heat for the awkward SmackDown segment and the post-show confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is falling on Flair and not Lynch per the latest report. PWinsider, who broke the story, has provided more details on the aftermath of the situation. The new report reveals how people backstage feel about the surprising turn of events and who is being blamed.

Flair had been arguing against being made to ‘look week’ in the segment throughout the day. She is the one seen as the person responsible for the segment going off the rails. There is heat on The Queen in ‘certain circles’ for disrespecting Becky.

Becky Lynch, on the other hand, has no heat for the confrontation as there was no physical altercation between the two. The locker room saw it as The Man standing her ground and reaching the boiling point after being pushed too hard.

Some feel that Flair took the segment that was supposed to build a match between herself and Sasha Banks and put the attention back on her and Becky. People believed that the whole thing undermined Banks, who is being positioned as the top babyface of the SmackDown brand opposed to Flair.

Though the site has rectified the report about the script for the segments after it was revealed that Charlotte was supposed to play ‘cat and mouse’ with the belt. They confirmed the plans but added that Flair wasn’t expected to pull the belt away from Becky at any point. The segment was not rehearsed in advance or suggested to the talent for that matter.

Charlotte Flair Was Escorted Out Of SmackDown

People believe Charlotte Flair disrespected Becky Lynch

The belief among people backstage is Flair pulling the title was done to make Lynch stupid. She would have had to pick up the belt after being ‘one-upped.’ This obviously didn’t happen as Sonya Deville made Flair hand the belt to her. Becky Lynch ended up throwing the SmackDown women’s title at her arch-rival, which was supposed to happen but happened ‘differently’ than originally planned.

The confrontation between the female stars happened in the gorilla position. Fightful select reported that Charlotte Flair was told to leave the building while Becky Lynch competed in a dark match. This was done to avoid further argument. The new report adds that Flair was escorted out by a WWE official.

Flair was said to be very upset coming out of the situation as well, though it likely wasn’t a strategy to get out of her contract. Charlotte has years left on her current deal. WWE is not likely to let someone they deem an important asset walk out of the company only for them to show up on TNT.