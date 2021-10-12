Chelsea Green Blasts Tessa Blanchard For Bringing Impact Title To All In

Chelsea Green has put Tessa Blanchard on blast for trying to make her All In entrance with the Impact Knockouts Championship.

All In was a major independent wrestling show promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks on Sept. 1, 2018. The event featured a slew of talent from NJPW and ROH. We also saw wrestlers from Impact Wrestling, AAA, CMLL, NWA, and MLW.

Blanchard was also seen on the card. She competed against Green, Britt Baker, and Madison Rayne in a four-corner survival match. Blanchard ended up getting the win.

During an edition of her Green With Envy podcast, Chelsea Green claimed Tessa tried bringing her Impact Knockouts Title with her for her entrance so that everyone else in the match would look inferior.

“We didn’t know who was winning the match until the day of All In until the afternoon actually. Tessa, who was in our match, brought her fucking IMPACT title to the show and tried to come out with it. In my mind, it was a way to look better than all of us. Bringing out a title, being the only person to come to the ring with a title, the fans are obviously immediately going to put you above the rest. Also, I feel like she did it because she knew that if she came out with the title, she couldn’t lose the title on the show. She couldn’t lose the title on a show that wasn’t IMPACT Wrestling.”

Tessa is set to be a part of the Women of Wrestling relaunch. She had a nasty split from Impact Wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Green, she has been seen in Impact Wrestling, ROH, NWA, and other promotions since being released from WWE.